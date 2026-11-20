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Near FM · Community radio for North East Dublin
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Send a text to the studio with requests, shout-outs or comments.Text +353 87 694 4500
Standard SMS rates from your mobile carrier apply.
We're currently experiencing a disruption to our website hosting service, which has affected access to the Near FM website, Listen Again and our other online services.
While work continues to restore normal service, our livestream and studio webcam remain available below.
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On air now
Near FM · Community radio for North East Dublin
Send a text to the studio with requests, shout-outs or comments.Text +353 87 694 4500
Standard SMS rates from your mobile carrier apply.